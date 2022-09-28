Pallbearers will be Ryan Gevens, Adrienne Burris, Brian Burris, Brett Gevens, Heather Neidermeier and Bartt Gevens.
Evelyn was born on April 19, 1931, to PJ and Elenora Welch. She had 2 sisters, Darlene and Betty. She graduated in 1949 from Yankton High School. On October 26, 1950, she was united in marriage to Harvey Gevens and to this union two sons were born: John and Jim.
Evelyn was a stay-at-home mom while John and Jim were young, plus she did day care for several families.
When the boys graduated high school, Evelyn went to work at the Yankton College bookstore.
After John’s graduation, Evelyn left YC bookstore and was employed at M-Tron industries until her retirement.
Evelyn enjoyed being with and cooking for family, camping with Harvey and their dog, Nick, going to Arizona for the winter months, but made sure they didn’t go until after Christmas.
Evelyn was strong in faith and family. Her faith helped her through stomach and breast cancer. She held fast to the belief that “the Lord would take her, NOT THE CANCER.” Evelyn was faithful to Harvey though his medical issues in his later years, caring for him every day.
She loved making trips to Sioux Falls, Kansas, Minnesota and Wisconsin to see the grandkids and great grandkids.
Evelyn is survived by her two sons, John (Lynn) and Jim (Cathy). Grandchildren: Brett, Bartt (Carrie), Heather (Brendan), Ryan (Teresa), Adrienne (Brian) and 14 great grandchildren, very special friend Gwen Gevens and lots of loving nieces and nephews.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Harvey, Sisters Darlene and Betty, Brother-in-law Lester Michael.
Commented