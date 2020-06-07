Rebecca “Becky” Thunker, 66, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 9, at 2 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska, with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating. Burial will be at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. You may watch a livestream of the funeral mass by going to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/.
A public viewing, without the family present, will be on Monday at the Wintz Funeral Home from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There will also be public viewing on Tuesday, at St. Rose Church, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented