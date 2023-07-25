Marilyn Kortan, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Pastor Jeff Mueller officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home on Saturday. Following the service, the family invites you to a luncheon at the Yankton Elks Lodge, 504 West 27th Street, Yankton, SD.
Pallbearers are her grandsons: Gary Miller Jr., Travis Puck, Andrew Bardwell, Brock Kortan, Kobe Kortan, and Dylan Kortan. Honorary pallbearers are her great grandchildren.
Marilyn was born October 18, 1932, in Scotland, SD, to Charles and Mary (Vellek) Bambas. She grew up on a farm outside of Tyndall and attended Bon Homme County Country School. Growing up, she enjoyed helping her mother in the garden and helping her dad in the field when her brother, Charlie, was in the service. She then worked at Rose’s Café in Tabor until she married Edward Kortan on February 26, 1957. To this union, seven children were born. After their marriage, the family moved to various homes in South Dakota. Marilyn then settled in Yankton where she lived for the past 49 years. Marilyn worked at Wilson’s Trailer for five years and was one of their first female employees. She then worked for Vishay Dale Electronics for 20 years, retiring in 1999. Marilyn spent the last four years at Avera Sister James Care Center where she received excellent care.
Marilyn loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter. Her greatest pride was raising her family. Eating at the Fryn’ Pan with friends and family and attending her grandchildren’s activities were two of her greatest enjoyments. She was an amazing gardener and baker. Her homemade rolls were a memorable treat for all. Her flowers were a beautiful addition to her home, and the many vegetables she grew were shared with many family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by seven children: Deb (Gary) Miller of Yankton, Denise (Dean) Bardwell of Springfield, SD, Doug (Patricia) Kortan of Utica, SD, Danette (Craig) Little of Yankton, Daniel Kortan of Yankton, Darrell (Tiffany) Kortan of Sioux Falls, and Deanna Kortan of Minneapolis, MN; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; a sister, Eileen Kappenman of Selah, WA, and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Kelly Kortan; grandchildren: Jennifer, Ashli, and Jonathan Kortan; sisters, Maxine Kronaizl, Melva Sutera, and Betty Shelman; and brothers, Charles and Larry Bambas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Healthy Yankton Community Garden for her love of gardening. Donations to Healthy Yankton in Marilyn’s honor can be sent to First Dakota National Bank, PO Box 156, Yankton, SD 57078.
