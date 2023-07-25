Marilyn Kortan

Marilyn Kortan, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Pastor Jeff Mueller officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home on Saturday. Following the service, the family invites you to a luncheon at the Yankton Elks Lodge, 504 West 27th Street, Yankton, SD.