Elizabeth L. “Betty” Foxhoven age 91 of Wynot, Nebraska died on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers are Greg Foxhoven, Derek Foxhoven, Jason Kreikemeier, Bryan Foxhoven, Charles Foxhoven, Tom Kuchta, Tyler Kuchta and Elijah Foxhoven.
Honorary Pallbearers are all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Elizabeth Louise Hesse was born on September 15, 1930, at the farm home of her parents Joseph and Mary (Wortmann) Hesse as the 8th child of 10. She attended grade school at Bunker Hill and then high school at Holy Trinity in Hartington. She taught in one room country schools until her marriage. Betty married Charles Foxhoven on November 22, 1949. They lived near Crofton a short time and then moved to a farm near Wynot where they lived all the rest of their married lives. Charles died in 1993 and Betty remained on the farm for several years. In 1997, her children built a house for her in Wynot where she lived until her death.
Charles and Betty were the parents of 11 children. Betty had 37 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren with 5 more on the way. Betty continued her dedication to education and extended her family by hosting 3 Brazilian foreign exchange students, Pedro Mendes, Gabriel Carrijo, and Danilo Mendes. Betty was a member of Holy Family Church, (Sts. Peter & Paul), Bow Valley, NE.
Betty is survived by 9 children and spouses, daughter-in-law (Joan) Foxhoven, Wynot, NE; Dan Foxhoven, Denver, CO; Shirley (Harvey) Kreikemeier, West Point, NE; Chuck (Rita) Foxhoven, Norfolk, NE; Sharon Dykshoorn, Sioux City, IA; Ron (Peg) Foxhoven, Lincoln, NE; Karen (Alan) Kuchta, Wynot, NE; Bob Foxhoven, Wayne, NE; Dave Foxhoven, Parker, CO; Kristi Ricks (fiance James Valentine) of Dakota City, NE; 37 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren; 1 sister Elsie Lauer of Hartington; sister-in-law Marian Foxhoven of Omaha, NE.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Hesse; husband Charles Foxhoven, daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Steve Hansen, son Terry Foxhoven. 4 brothers and their spouses – Richard (Ellen) Hesse, Ed (Laverda) Hesse, Al (Ethel) Hesse, Bud (Dorothy) Hesse; 4 sisters and their spouses – Helen (Ben) Piekenbrock, Loretta (Sylvester) Burbach, Mary Ann (Owen) Koenig, Sally Hesse; a brother-in-law Don Lauer; and infant great granddaughter Piper Ann Foxhoven.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 22, 2022
