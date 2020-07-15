Donald D. Johnson, age 87, of Yankton died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
