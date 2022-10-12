Sharon Barkl
Sharon Barkl, age 82, of Utica, South Dakota, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Martinus Lutheran Church in rural Utica, South Dakota with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.