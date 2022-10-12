Sharon Barkl, age 82, of Utica, South Dakota, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Martinus Lutheran Church in rural Utica, South Dakota with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home with a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Visitation also continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Keith Dvoracek, Aaron Goeken, Bruce Heirigs, Mikayla Heirigs, Skyler Heirigs, Newt Hicks, Rick Hlavac, and Mike Tobin. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Geraldson, Bridget and Hayes Goeken, Ginger Guthmiller, Linda and Jodi Heirigs, Teresa Hlavac, Pat Tobin, the Christensen family, the Utica Crew and Mayfield Gang, Blue and Dolly, and many helpful neighbors.
Sharon Barkl, affectionately known as “Barkl” was born June 1, 1940, in Yankton, South Dakota to Clifford and Irene (Polchow) Currier. She grew up on a farm near Irene, SD and graduated from Irene High School in 1958. On July 23, 1958, she married Edwin Barkl and they farmed the Barkl homestead for several years. Then they moved to a farm near Utica where Sharon lived the rest of her life. She raised her three children: Darri “Fanny,” Kristi and Jay on that farm and was very active in its operation. In 1977, Sharon almost died from a tetanus infection and spent six weeks recovering at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. On June 28, 1990, Edwin passed away suddenly. Sharon remained on the farm and later worked at various places including Dale Electronics, Fanny’s Bar, SD Game, Fish and Parks, and as a farm hand for Newt Hicks. She was member of Martinus Lutheran Church and the “Utica Crew.” Sharon loved traveling and she went all over the world. She loved the outdoors whether it was working on the farm or with her flowers or spending time on the lake. Sharon also loved dancing, decorating, and visiting with her many friends. She enjoyed the company of her pets but especially loved her Blue Heeler, named Blue and her cat, Dolly. Sharon had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kristi Barkl of Yankton; three grandchildren: Jesse, Michael, and Adam Barkl; one great-granddaughter, Elena; and several nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin; two sons, Darri and Jay; and brother, Richard Currier.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred in Sharon’s honor to the Heartland Humane Society, 3400 E. Hwy 50, Yankton, SD 57078.
