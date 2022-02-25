Cloyd Joseph (Joe) Conroy of Yankton, SD, (previously from Vermillion) left this world peacefully on February 24, 2022, at the age of 94.
He was born August 28, 1927, in Shelton, NE. He married Leota M. (Owens) Conroy on June 1, 1948. To this union seven children were born. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Marie (Crawford) Conroy; his brother William and wife Georgia Conroy; sons Timothy, Scott, and Thomas; and grandson Patrick Conroy.
He is survived by his wife Leota of 73 years; daughter Cynthia and husband Jerry Novacek of Olathe, KS; son Russell and wife Mary Conroy of Springfield, MO; son Alan and wife Julie Conroy of Topeka, KS; and daughter Dr. Christine and husband Dr. Jem Hof of Yankton, SD; as well as 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Joe graduated from Shelton High School in 1944 and volunteered for the Navy when he was 17 years old after completing his first year of college at Creighton University. He served honorably in the Navy Seabees during WWII in Operation Crossroads on the Marshall Islands. Upon returning from the war, Joe finished his degree at Creighton University. He worked as an accountant at the University of South Dakota Medical School as Comptroller, Chief Accountant at South Dakota Allied Health, and was City of Vermillion Finance Officer. He was active in many roles at St. Agnes Parish in Vermillion. He held offices in the Knights of Columbus St. Agnes Council #10328 and 4th Degree Marty Assembly #1080 (Charter Member), American Legion, and VFW. He enjoyed playing cribbage, sailing, golfing, and spending time with family.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs for their excellent care. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joe’s honor to either St. Agnes Parish (Vermillion, SD) or the Tim Conroy Memorial Endowment Fund at Mount Marty University (Yankton, SD).
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
