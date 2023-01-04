JoAnn Krejci, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Nick Haiar officiating. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation also continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren.
JoAnn was born November 13, 1937, in Tripp, South Dakota, the only child to Joseph and Clara (Kostal) Sykora. She grew up at rural Tyndall where she attended school. She graduated from Tyndall High School in 1955. She then attended Mount Marty College in Yankton. On October 19, 1957, JoAnn married Bill Krejci in Tabor. They started their lives together and were blessed with five children.
JoAnn was a full-time mother until she started working at Freedom Convenience Store in the early 1990s. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Catholic Daughters, taught CCD for many years and was a board member at Royal Oaks Townhome Association. JoAnn enjoyed baking, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill Krejci of Yankton; her five children: Dennis Krejci of Beatrice, NE, Karen (Mitch) Salomons of Lincoln, NE, Kay Schild of Yankton, Diane (Brian) Carda of Yankton, and Daryl (Lori) Krejci of Yankton; nine grandchildren: Blake (Rachel) Carda, Tyler (Hannah) Carda, Kenton (Alex) Salomons, Garrett Carda (Mckenna Schmidt), Keely Schild, Koby Schild, Casey Krejci, Cameron Krejci (Savannah Frick), and Miles Carda; her six great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, and Clara Sykora; in-laws, William and Mary Krejci; and son-in-law, Rich Schild.
Special thank you to Avera Sister James Care Center Cabin Unit for all the love and care given to JoAnn.
Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.
