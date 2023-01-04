JoAnn Krejci
JoAnn Krejci, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Nick Haiar officiating. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.