Joseph G. ‘Joe’ Zdenek, 93, of Yankton passed away early Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Yankton.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Joseph G. ‘Joe’ Zdenek, 93, of Yankton passed away early Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Yankton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented