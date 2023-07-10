Clifford Herrboldt

Clifford A. Herrboldt, 92, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023, at the Dougherty House in Sioux Falls with family by his side.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, 11:00 a.m. at Salem Reformed Church of Menno with Pastor Michael Hecht officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at a later date. Livestreaming of Clifford’s services can be seen at https://my.gather.app/remember/clifford-herrboldt.