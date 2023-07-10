Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 82F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Clifford A. Herrboldt, 92, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023, at the Dougherty House in Sioux Falls with family by his side.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, 11:00 a.m. at Salem Reformed Church of Menno with Pastor Michael Hecht officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at a later date. Livestreaming of Clifford’s services can be seen at https://my.gather.app/remember/clifford-herrboldt.
Clifford was born April 13, 1931, to Emil and Emma (Ulmer) Herrboldt; the youngest of five children. He attended the Handel School until third grade and Klaudt School through the eighth grade. Cliff was confirmed June 24, 1945, by Pastor Kaempchen at Ebenezer Reformed Church. He met the love of his life, LaVanna Bentz, on a blind date to her Junior Prom in Scotland in 1951. That Christmas he asked her to marry him. LaVanna graduated in May and on August 24, 1952, they were married. They spent 70 years together.
They started their family on a farm southeast of Menno where their daughter, Peggy, was born. In March of 1956, they moved east to another farm where sons, Perry and Todd, were added to the family.
Clifford farmed full-time until 1972. He then started working at Wilson Trailer in Yankton for $2.62 an hour. He continued with both occupations until 1977 when they moved to Menno. Clifford worked at Wilson Trailer for 25 years, retiring in 1996. Clifford took pride in how he presented himself and tended to his belongings. His meticulous nature was appreciated at Wilson, and he was asked to train new employees on how to do the job.
Cliff was a devoted member of his church. He was baptized April 3, 1966, by Pastor Ron Reedy. He was ordained a deacon in 1984, and later an elder. He wrote sermons and performed the weddings of two of his granddaughters. His great love of music drew him to become a song leader in church. He also enjoyed singing in the Men’s Chorus in Menno.
Clifford was intentional in showing his care for others, never taking anyone or anything for granted. One of his greatest passions was visiting prisoners in Springfield and spreading the word of God to the inmates he came in contact with. Family was most important to him, which he guided with faith and an open heart. He enjoyed family vacations and Fourth of July get-togethers with fireworks galore. He also enjoyed watching sports – professional, his kids and grandkids games, and the local baseball and high school teams.
He is survived by his wife, LaVanna; children, Peggy (Rendell) Schelske, Perry (Janet) and Todd (Deborah); grandchildren, Kelli, Kacey, Angela, Jessica, Jacque, Sean, Reid, Carrie, Ianna, John and Melissa, 9 grandchildren-in-law; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Idella Herrboldt, Marlene Bentz, Dionne Bentz and brother-in-law, Ivan Putnam, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Albert, Clarence, Walter and sister, Inez and sisters-in-law, Esther Herrboldt, Verlina Herrboldt, Viola Putnam, Ruth Bentz and brothers-in-law, Oliver Chance, Wayne Bentz, Elmer Winckler and Ervin Bentz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Dougherty House, 4509 S Prince of Peace Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 or Menno Pink Ladies, Attn: Terah Schoenfish, 161 W. Juniper, Menno, SD 57045.
