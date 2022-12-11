Marilyn Jensen Dec 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marilyn Jensen, 82, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. Funeral Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Dec 9, 2022 More Jobs Jobs MEMBER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE - B-Y Electric Dec 10, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Man Arrested In Connection With Nebraska Multi-County PursuitUpdate: SD Hemp Industry Is On The GrowPamela SimmonsClifford GrosethDavid BrinkmanDaily Record: ArrestsLake Andes Man Indicted For Wire Fraud, TheftCoping With The FalloutJoan Joyce SmidtDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Democracy Won (44)Letter: A Response (30)Letter: ‘Danger’ For Disabled Veterans (26)Letter: Who Do You Believe? (26)A Pearl Harbor Thread (21)For Conservatives, Silver Linings From Last Week’s Election (20)Letter: A Titanic Choice (16)Letter: A Contrast Of Methods (11)Bringing ‘United’ Back To The States (11)Social Studies Standards Meaningful, Empowering (10)Holiday Accident (9)Spanish Counseling Program And Outreach (9)Letter: No Civics Class? (7)Letter: November Blood Donations (7)Letter: Bigger Perspective (6)IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain (6)Rounds Chides Trump’s Call For ‘Termination’ Of Constitution (6)Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting (6)Vulnerability Of Power Grid Must Be Addressed (4)Incoming SD Secretary Of State Looks To Hand-Count Ballots, Audit Each Election (4)Omahans Greet Bus From US Southern Border, Filled With Asylum-Seeking Migrants (3)Xcel Raising Electric Rates 18% As State Regulators Take No Action At Initial Deadline (2)Briest To Veterans: ‘Tell Your Stories’ (2)Letter: What Experts Say (2)COVID Update for Nov. 30, 2022: Rate Of New SD Cases Rises (2)Letter: Election Thoughts (2)City Names Task Force For SAC (2)Wagner Man Charged With Threatening Governor (1)SD Cities Take New Approach To Addressing Homelessness (1)Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church (1)‘A Bridge For A Bridge’ (1)Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike (1)Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film (1)Update: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's Death (1)Club shooter's 2021 bomb case dropped, family uncooperative (1)Letter: Building For The Future (1)Letter: Time To Retire (1)Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws (1)Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world (1)BBB: Puppy Scam Losses Rise, Though Cases Fall (1)South Dakota Transportation Commission Awards $3.5 million In Economic Development Grants (1)Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist (1)Looking Westward (1)Todey: Soil Key To Dealing With Climate Change (1)Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano (1)Quote Box: Reaction to Brittney Griner's release from Russia (1)Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (1)Digging Out From Snow, Area Focuses On Possible Next Storm (1)Mopping Up A Field Fire (1)Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles (1)New Leadership (1)Local Lawmakers Say They’re Eager To Get To Work On Budget (1)Officials Discuss Rise Of Airbnb, Vrbo In Area (1)Wagner Voters Voice Resistance To DOT Plan (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
