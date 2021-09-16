Herman J. Wipf went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 14, 2021, and will be missed by his family, wonderful friends, and kind neighbors.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Bethany Mennonite Church of Freeman with visitation and viewing from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the church. Please wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible inside the church. The service can be viewed live locally on GoldenWest TV Channel 90. Later, an upload of the service will be at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4YVyhW3IKExpnWR5_z9kCw.
Herman was born on August 25, 1934, on the family farm 6½ miles west of Freeman to Jacob E. and Susanna (Stahl) Wipf. He graduated from Walz School District #87 and attended Freeman Academy until his full-time help was required on the family farm. One cherished lesson he learned as a young boy was changing the oil on his dad’s tractor. His love for old tractors and trading farm equipment stayed with him his entire life. Herman loved people, especially making new acquaintances at auction sales, the Pioneer Power Show, and by placing ads for buying and selling equipment in the newspaper. He also had a knack for seeing others who needed help and making sure they got it (even being pushy at times). Besides farming, Herman worked for his brother, Jack, at his farm implement business, took seminars in salesmanship, and took his nickname “Wheeler Dealer” to heart.
Herman was baptized by his uncle, Rev. Peter J. Stahl, and became a member of the Hutterdorf Church and later Bethany Mennonite where he served on the Board of Trustees. Herman was married to Inez Aisenbrey on September 5, 1954, at Zion Reformed Church by Rev. William Korn, they purchased the family farm where they raised their family, and then moved into Freeman in 1998. Herman passed away after a short stay at Freeman Hospital and Oakview Terrace after a mini stroke caused a slow decline over the last year, but he never complained about this.
Herman is survived by his wife, Inez, of Freeman, a son Randy (Jill) Wipf, of Leander, TX, a daughter Liza (Guy) Larson of Yankton, SD, granddaughters, Rachel (Ben) Mouton of Cedar Park, TX and Andrea Wipf of Leander, TX, grandson Andrew Larson of Oakland, CA, great-grandchildren Cade and Collette Mouton of Cedar Park, TX, and a sister, Naomi Braun, of Albia, IA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Barbara Wipf, Mary Schmeichel, Kathryn Wolf, Elizabeth Gross, Susie Hofmann, and Dorothy in infancy, brothers Jack Wipf Jr. and Elias in infancy, and brothers-in-law Ferd Gross, Judson Wolf, Eldon Schmeichel, Norman Braun, and LaVern Aisenbrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Church Food Pantry, 509 S. Juniper St., Freeman, SD. 57029.
September 17, 2021
