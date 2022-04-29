LeRoy Paul Thranum, age 65, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away March 29th, 2022, at his home.
Lee, the youngest son of Vernon and Dulcie Thranum was born October 15, 1956, in Scotland, South Dakota. Lee graduated from Scotland High School in 1974, he then enlisted in the United States Army, during the Vietnam era. Specialist Four LeRoy P. Thranum, while serving with the 708th Mt. By., was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service during the period November 1975 to March 1978 for serving as a wheeled mechanic. Lee married Karen Bares in 1991. His son Nicholas Lee Thranum was born October 26, 1992.
Lee took up woodworking as a hobby while attending college after his discharge. He moved to Blackhawk, South Dakota while working with a cabinetry company to gain experience in cabinet making, delivery, and installation. Lee then started his own business and was very successful for the next several years.
Lee enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and archery until his health started to decline, then he read National Geographic magazines. He also took care of stray animals in his neighborhood, including taking sick ones to the Animal Clinic nearby.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew Michael Thranum; and a niece Erin Thranum.
Lee is survived by his son Nicholas, his sister Linda Wilcox, two brothers Larry (Kathy) Thranum and Les (Connie) Thranum, all of Yankton. Lee is also survived by nieces and nephews, and his special caring friends Mike and Eleanor, as well as Terry Lynn.
Per his instructions, no local service was held. Lee’s cremated remains were buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota. Our brother rests in peace with his Lord. Lee will be missed by those who loved him.
