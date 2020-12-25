Funeral services for Dale E. Binder age 82 of Yankton, SD will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, NE with interment in the St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a public Vigil Service at 4:00 p.m., at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, NE.
Masks will be required and seating will be socially distanced by households. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc .
Dale passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home.
Dale Everett Binder was born on December 6, 1938 to Charles and Lillie (Cullison) Binder in Winterset, IA. He attended school in Winterset, IA and graduated from High School in Des Moines, IA. Dale obtained his degree as a X-Ray Technician from Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, IA.
In 1960, he married Madonna Doyle, and they had four children-Lisa, Matthew, Bridget, and Suzann. Dale was employed at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE and became the head of the Radiology Department.
In 1974, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Stratmann. Dale later worked in the Radiology Department at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk and also for Physicians in private practice before retiring. In retirement, he and Kathy lived in a house on Lewis and Clark Lake for 13 years and currently resided in Yankton, SD.
Dale enjoyed boating, camping, bowling, traveling, and the view from his deck on the lake.
Survivors include: Wife — Kathy Binder of Yankton, SD; Children and their families — Lisa and Jay Morford of Hartington, NE; Matthew Binder of Bellingham, WA; Bridget and Bill Bottorff of Yankton, SD; late daughter Suzann and husband Gary Bloomquist of Magnet, NE ; 8 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren
Dale was preceded in death by his parents-Charles and Lillie Binder, first wife-Madonna Binder, daughter-Suzann Bloomquist, and siblings-Beverly Burns, Shirley Fagan, and Gerald Binder.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 26, 2020
