Ruth E. Tolsma, 93, of Springfield, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Springfield.

Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church.

Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.