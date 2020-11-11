Marjorie Kaye Brandow, 83, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her residence under hospice care.
Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska.
A public viewing will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-7 p.m.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
