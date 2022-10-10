Ruby L. Hansen, 95, of Coleridge, Nebraska died on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with Dick Bloomquist officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.