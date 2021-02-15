Muriel Ann Van Gerpen, 89, of Yankton died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Majestic Bluffs Assisted Living in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton with Pastor Erin Mulberry officiating. The public is invited to attend the funeral or to watch the live stream at www.facebook.com/CalvaryBaptistChurchYankton. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at Calvary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Commented