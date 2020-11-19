Sharon Steenhoven, 77, of Yankton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her winter home in Texas.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Faith United Lutheran Church, Volin, with Vicar Corey Scott officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Sharon’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
