Tucker Wagner, 79, of Scotland and formerly of Yankton passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Center of Scotland.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, are incomplete at this time.
