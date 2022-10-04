Kevin Rehm

Kevin Rehm

 Courtesy Photo

Kevin A. Rehm, pilot and fire captain, age 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, as a result of a gyroplane accident northwest of Yankton, SD.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, NE.