Funeral services for Gregg Weisser, 57, of Springfield will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Avon. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Avon.
Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Gregg Paul Weisser was born in Wagner on August 7, 1964, to Harvey and Darlene (Permann) Weisser. He died Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by his family, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, from complications of an unknown pulmonary disease.
Gregg graduated from Wagner High School in 1982. He was united in marriage to Lisa Houska in Avon on September 8, 1984.
Gregg started fixing tires at age 14 in the family business, Weisser Oil. He was driving the mobile service truck by age 16. He carried on the family business until they sold the business in 2016. In 2019, he started his own tire business in rural Springfield, the Scuffed Knuckle Garage.
Gregg loved helping people. He was always there for his customers, no matter the time of day or what he had going on. He never met a stranger and always loved to strike up a conversation with anyone. Gregg’s favorite pastime was bragging about his wife, and he always answered her phone calls with “Hello beautiful”. Gregg will be remembered for his late-night conversations with his kids, for enjoying a good cigar with a Disaronno, and spending time with his grandson, Daschle, and telling everyone he could about him.
Gregg was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Avon and former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Wagner, where he served as an elder. He was a past member of the Wagner Labor Day Committee. Gregg served as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for many years.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Lisa, of Springfield, two children: Christopher Weisser of Tioga, ND, and Danielle (Clarence) Vanderlei of Orange City, IA and their son Daschle; four siblings: Gail (Cork) Livingston of Yankton, Brian (Tammy) Weisser of Avon, Melissa (Shane) Odens of Armour, and Shane (Lori Ehlers) Weisser of Sioux Falls; father and mother-in-law, George and JoAnn Houska of Wagner; sister-in-law, Tracy (Rich) Smith of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Randy (Tammy) Houska of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 10, 2022
