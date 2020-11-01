Daniel J. McCarty, 90 of Yankton, SD, formerly of Lincoln, passed away October 28, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, with Fr Michael McCabe celebrating the Mass. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Visitation will resume Monday from 9 a.m.to 10 a.m.at church.
Memorials are suggested to Walnut Village or for Masses.
