Toby J. Hoffman, 49, of Yankton passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #791 Honor Guard and the U.S. Marine Honor Guard.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, and the one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, live streaming of Toby’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
