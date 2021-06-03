Charles Perkins of Yankton, passed away May 23, 2021, four days past his 61st birthday due to a lengthy illness.
He was born May 19, 1960 at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.
Charlie spent a good part of his life as a truck driver, which he really loved.
Charlie was always the life of the party and had a special love for all his cats, especially Bindi Sue who was his companion and gave him great comfort during the last year of his life.
Charlie is survived by the love of his life Kammie and son Zachary, sister Rene’ Fairlie (Michael), nephew Treavor Bellandi, niece Crissy Bellandi, father-in-law Lamoine Janssen, sisters-in-law Katherine Perkins and Karmela Volovlek (John), brothers-in-law Lonnie Janssen (Cathleen) and Damian Janssen (Kacy) as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Charlie is preceded in death by his brother Wayne and sister Sandra.
A special thank you to all the staff of Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs for the great care that was given to Charlie.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 9th at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Park Pavillion #4. Family and Friends are invited to come share their memories of Charlie. Pizza and soda provided.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 4, 2021
