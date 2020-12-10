Laura Mae Catton, formerly of Scotland, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, Nebraska.
Services are pending with Goglin Funeral Home, Scotland, SD: www.goglinfh.com
