James Walloch, 84, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 1:42 am
