Kelly Lynn Korslund, 57, of Volin, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene. Burial will follow in the Meldal Cemetery, rural Viborg, SD.
For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com
Kelly was born May 7, 1963 to Irwin “Bill” Johnson and Rebecca (Vanderkooi) Johnson.
Kelly resided in Volin with Gordon Sorenesen, her partner of 18 years. She was a loving mother to 3 children — David Korslund of Irene, James Korslund of Volin, and Tracy Korslund of Lennox. 3 Grandchildren- Ashton, Nik, and Mariah.
She is survived by 3 brothers and 4 sisters- Calvin Johnson, Tim (Cheryl) Vanderkooi, Trene (Nikie) Johnson, Heidi (Zeke) Capito, Janel (Don) McCoy, Jennifer (Don) Powell, and Stacy (Daniel) Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dean Korslund, and her sister Terri Johnson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 8, 2020
