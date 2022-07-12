Patricia Keller Jul 12, 2022 Jul 12, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia Keller passed away Sept. 1, 2021, in Greeley, Colorado. Her ashes will be buried in with her husband, George Keller, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, in the Yankton Catholic Cemetery. All who knew Pat are welcome to come. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Maintenance Technician - Manitou Group Jul 8, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLocal Attorney Named SD Trial Lawyer Of YearVandalism Reported Throughout City Park SystemVehicle Crash Leaves Burbank Woman DeadTwo Men Killed In Charles Mix County CrashDavid Struckman-JohnsonPamela Kuchta3rd Person Charged In Freeman Dog AttackDaily Record: ArrestsWayne VennardNames Released In Charles Mix County Fatal Crash Images CommentedLetter: Yankton Feminism (41)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (22)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: Priorities (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
