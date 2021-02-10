Joseph (Joe) R. Wieseler, 85, of St. Helena, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Merrick County Long Term Care in Central City, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 2-4 p.m. with a vigil service at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Monday.
Face masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska. To watch a livestream of the service, go to www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
