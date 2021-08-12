Verna June (Thornton) Hansen, age 88 years young, passed away with her children at her side, on Wednesday, August 4th, at her home in Apache Junction, AZ. She succumbed to complications of an elective surgery and chose to go home into hospice care for her remaining days.
Verna was born June 8, 1933 to Ray and Verna (Chase) Thornton on their farm south of Geddes, South Dakota. She attended rural schools through the 8th grade. After this she attended high school, as well as one year of college, at Wessington Springs Jr. College. She began her first year of teaching in a rural school, “Gunderson School,” in Yankton County.
Verna married her forever sweetheart, Duane Hansen, on April 17, 1953. They were blessed with five daughters, and Verna always loved hearing Duane tell everyone that he was always surrounded by beautiful women.
In 1996, Verna worked 4 years as the nutrition director Yankton Senior Citizen Center. She also worked as the owner/operator of her own preschool, and as an aid for the special education department in the Yankton public school system. In 2000, Verna and Duane retired to spend their time in Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her husband Duane Hansen (in 2012), one daughter, Renae Frick, 3 brothers, Wesley, Donald, and Richard Thornton, and a sister, Myrtle Smejkal. Survivors include 4 daughters, Karen Kokemoor of Texas, Cindy Hansen of Salome, AZ, Roxanne (Cyler) Groseth of Surprise, AZ, and Joy (Matt) Hansen of Lincoln, Nebraska, as well as 11 beloved grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 13, 2021
