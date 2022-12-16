Clarence Jansen

Clarence Jansen 

Clarence Martin Jansen, age 93, of Fordyce, Nebraska finished his life on this earth and entered heaven to be with his savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Clarence was born April 5th, 1929, to his parents, John and Maxalinda Jansen on a small farm in Fordyce, NE. He was the 7th of 10 children. When asked to describe his personality as a child he said “FIERCE!” He loved to tease all his sisters but was fond of each one of them in a special way. His favorite to tease was his sister Rita who laughed and laughed at his antics. He visited his sisters frequently even into his 90s. As a young boy he loved baseball and his horse, Chubby, whom he said was his transportation to finding fun adventures in the area. Clarence rode him to school each day and it was at school he met the love of his life, Angela Salvatori. She was just a 5th grader and a new girl to the St Boniface school. It wasn’t until she turned 17, he had the courage to ask her out on a date. He proposed shortly before joining the army in 1951 during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany and handled radio communications. After two years of letter writing, he returned from Germany and married his beloved Angela on June 23rd, 1953.