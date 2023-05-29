Gerard “Roddy” Weinandt passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the age of 85 in Yankton, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Following a luncheon at the church, the inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce, Nebraska, with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post No. 128. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Gerard is the son of Anton Weinandt and Regina Boeckman of Fordyce, Nebraska, and is the youngest of 5 children. He is a Navy veteran and served two years on the USS Yorktown. Following his service, he lived in Arizona before returning to Fordyce in 1963 to run the family grocery store. On February 12, 1966, Gerard married Dorothy “Dottie” Tramp in Fordyce. He sold the store in 1985 and they moved to Yankton in 1990.
Friends and family knew Gerard for being a “character” who was fun loving and compassionate. Gerard was often seen on the move either at the golf course, playing cards, heading to his favorite hunting spot or spending time with Dottie and friends. He was blessed with being able to travel the world and experience many things in his life. If the Cardinals were playing you knew he was watching his favorite team. He was a proud and thankful man who didn’t waiver from who he was and was sincere about caring for others, such as volunteering with “Meals on Wheels” or sponsoring an inmate at the Springfield prison. His faith and security in his relationship with God inspired him each day to read God’s word and pray.
Gerard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy “Dottie” Weinandt; his two sons, Scott and Chris; four grandchildren: Scott’s son, Riley and three daughters, Kasie, Chelsie and Megan; his great granddaughter, Charlotte who is the daughter of Megan and husband Ian; his daughter-in-law: Chris’s wife, Tanis; and his sister, DelRae Dickes; and many nieces and nephews.
Gerard was preceded in death by his brother Dee; and sisters, Vi and Maurita.
