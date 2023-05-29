Gerard ‘Roddy’ Weinandt

Gerard “Roddy” Weinandt passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the age of 85 in Yankton, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Following a luncheon at the church, the inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce, Nebraska, with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post No. 128. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.