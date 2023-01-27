Janet O’Hara

Janet O’Hara, age 61, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Levi Willms officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.