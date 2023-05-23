A Funeral Mass for Dennis Hoilien, 70, of Pickstown, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. The service will be livestreamed at stpaulstmark.com.
Rosary/Wake services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the St. Mark’s. Inurnment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Ipswich.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis Donald Hoilien was born January 11, 1953, the son of Donald and Alvina (Geist) Hoilien, in Ipswich, SD. He was the third of four children. He passed away at his home in Pickstown on May 15, 2023.
Dennis graduated from Ipswich High School in 1971. He worked for a few years as a driller and mined in the Lead/Deadwood area. He met Amy Gall in a laundromat in Aberdeen. She was in nursing school at the time, and he was working as a milk truck driver.
Dennis and Amy were married at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes on February 4, 1978. They moved to Lake Andes after Amy began working as an RN at P.H.S., present day Indian Health Services. They later moved to Pickstown. Dennis worked for Jim Pipes Plumbing for a while. He then worked for Keith Dumdei doing auto-body work and later started his own business, D&A Auto just south of Lake Andes. Dennis worked in city maintenance from 1989 to 2014, when he retired after 25 years. He worked for Slowey Construction in Yankton from 2014 until 2023.
Dennis loved his grandchildren, fishing, ice fishing, golf, darts and the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed fishing trips to Lake of the Woods. He was a very good woodworker. Dennis always would help a friend in need, even without being asked.
Thankful for having shared his life are his son Matthew (Bobbi) Hoilien and their children: Jayden, Renton, and Jensen of Yankton, daughter Shanna (Sage) Chytka and their daughter Samoria of Volin, son Logan (fiancée Virginia Houseman) Hoilien and his children: Kaesen, Kaelyn, Kensley and Mary; sister Darlene (Craig) Lehman of Lamar, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rhea Hoilien; parents; two brothers: Doyle (Cleo) and Glen Hoilien; and niece Lydia Lehman.
