Peggy Jo Herges, 67, of Scotland passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Oak Terrace Nursing Home, Freeman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. George’s Catholic Church, Scotland, with the Rev. Randy Phillips officiating. Burial will be in St. George’s Cemetery, Scotland.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. George’s Catholic Church, Scotland, with a Wake service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-site Crematory is assisting with the service detail Due to COVID-19 concerns, those that wish to participate through live streaming of Peggy Jo’s services may do so at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
