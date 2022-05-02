Gary Slowey, age 78, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a Vigil service and rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Mike Lansdowne, Cody Lansdowne, Mitchell Lansdowne, Garret Evans, Curtis Evans, and Brandy Bennett.
Gary Slowey was born October 30, 1943, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Leon and Mary Evelyn (Nooney) Slowey. He grew up on the farm in the Mayfield and Irene area and attended Cornbelt Country School. He attended high school in Irene and Yankton and began working at Cimpl Meats in Yankton. Gary married Yvonne Walz on November 10, 1962, in Dimock, South Dakota. They lived in Yankton and Gary decided to go into business for himself. In 1978, Gary started Slowey Auto Body in Yankton and continued operating the business until he retired in 2014.
Gary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton and was a founding member of the Classic Cruiser Car Club. Gary loved restoring and working on classic cars. He was a hard worker who was a bit of a perfectionist whether it was tinkering in his garage or working in the yard. He especially enjoyed his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Slowey of Yankton, South Dakota; two daughters: Lisa (Kevin) Evans of Yankton and Tracy (Wayne Buss) Slowey of Irene, South Dakota; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters: Judy Jensen of Irene, South Dakota and Mary Ann (Les) Marek of Yankton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law: Duane “Winky” Jensen and Aelred Walz; and nephew, Gordon Walz.
Commented