Georgine ‘Kubal’ Suing Mar 24, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Georgine “Kubal” Suing, age 83, of Yankton and formerly of Tyndall, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.Her funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to Goglin Funeral Home. Visit www.goglinfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Receptionist Wanted - Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFormer Buck Mors Enters Transfer PortalWagner Child Death: Second Person ArrestedDonald HopkinsLori McCarthyDaniel ‘Dan’ KuchtaHolly ZimmermanMichele BosDaily Record: ArrestsKenneth GuentherDonald Hopkins Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: ‘Infected’ (63)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (7)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: An Energy Update (4)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (3)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)Letter: Refugees And Our History (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented