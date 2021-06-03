Matthew Allen Cwach, 42, of Pierre, SD, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. He was taken far too soon from his family and friends.
Visitation is Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a prayer service beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. June 4, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre.
A gathering of family and friends is from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, followed by a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Matt was born February 28, 1979 to Debra (Slagle) and George Cwach in Yankton, SD. The family spent a short time in Ponca and Norfolk, NE, with most of his childhood spent in Yankton, SD. He graduated from Yankton High School and attended Northeast Tech earning an associate’s degree in automotive technology. He worked many years at RPM in Volin for the Gustad family.
Matt married Stacy Zeigler on May 14, 2016 in Yankton after many years of dating. The couple made their home in Pierre where Matt worked at the gun shop and then later stayed home to care for their son, Joseph “Joey.” Matt was reserved, selfless, caring, sensitive and loved his family and friends dearly. He was a devoted son, brother, husband and father. His brightest days were when he married Stacy and then when little Joey arrived. Matt was a devoted father and Joey was the apple of his eye. The couple traveled and one of their favorite destinations was Las Vegas. Matt was a member of the Yankton Sharpshooters Club which he founded with his dad, George, in 1985. He started competitively shooting service rifle at the age of 12. The couple traveled to shooting competitions where Matt earned many state championship titles. It was a family affair with he and his dad, George being the only father and son in South Dakota to earn the distinguished rifleman award. His last competitive shoot was last year in Yankton at the South Dakota State Championship. He held leadership positions for the Yankton Sharpshooters Club and South Dakota Shooting Sports Association. Matt for many years served on the Volin Fire Department and enjoyed a casual beer at monthly meetings. He was also often found at the softball field, watching Stacy play and cheering her on.
Those blessed to have shared in his life are his wife, Stacy and their son, Joey; Lucy and Leia, their four legged babies; his parents, George and Debra Cwach; brother, Jason (Mandy) Cwach, all of Yankton SD; and sister, Alison (Jeff) Ernster of Laramie, WY.
Matt was preceded in death by his cousin, Heather Cwach.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred to the family for the benefit of his son, Joey.
