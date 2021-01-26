Natalie Elaine (Brunick) Johnson, age 93, of Vermillion, South Dakota died peacefully at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 23, 2021 after a brief illness.
Natalie was born in a farmhouse in Norway Township near Meckling, SD on August 26, 1927 to Alfred and Inga Brunick, the youngest of six children. She was baptized and confirmed at the Bergen Lutheran Church. Natalie started her education at the one-room rural Norway School and later attended Meckling Public School. She graduated from Meckling High in 1945 and went on to attend NBT Business School in Sioux City, Iowa.
In 1946, Natalie married Robert (Bob) Johnson and together they enjoyed 71 years of marriage and raised six children. Natalie enjoyed spending time with her family and always offered unconditional love and encouragement to her children and later to her grandchildren. She had a witty sense of humor and a compassionate heart. Her pastimes included reading historical fiction and devotional books, sewing, journaling and solving the daily crossword puzzle. She belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion where she served on the funeral luncheon committee and worked with the quilting group to create many beautiful quilts for Lutheran World Relief. In later years, she and her husband rejoined Bergen Lutheran Church.
Natalie is survived by her children, Robin (Dennis) Iverson of Vermillion; Mary (Randy) Nordstrom of Omaha, NE; Carol (Barry) Solomon of Sioux Falls, SD; Paul (Patty) Johnson of Lakeville, MN; Sidney Johnson of Vermillion and daughter-in-law Jacque Johnson of Louisville CO; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Ruth of Memphis, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband, Robert Johnson who passed away May 13, 2018; a son, Bruce Johnson; parents, Alfred and Inga Brunick; brothers, Charles Brunick; Ervin Brunick; Sidney Brunick and Arnold Brunick, and sister, Ardis Hammerquist.
Due to the Covid considerations, a memorial service with burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Any memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Quilt Fund, 816 E Clark, Vermillion, SD 57069 or to the Dougherty Hospice House, 4509 S Prince of Peace Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
