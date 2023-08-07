Ardis Henderson

Ardis D. Henderson, age 90, of Wakonda, South Dakota, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Judy Sayler officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.