Ardis Henderson

Ardis D. Henderson, age 90, of Wakonda, South Dakota, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Judy Sayler officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Pallbearers will be Doug Henderson, Tim Henderson, Randy Henderson, Gary Bjordal, Bradley Hansen and Darren Bryant. Honorary pallbearers will be Leanne Holitza, James Henderson, Ryan Henderson, Cody Siecke, Stuart Siecke, and Mallory Jansen.
Ardis D. Henderson was born December 6, 1932, in Clay County, South Dakota, to Arthur and Iris (Sherman) Hall. She graduated from Wakonda High School in 1950 and then received her R.N. Degree from Sacred Heart Hospital in 1953. She married Ray Henderson in 1953 and they moved to Bremerton, Washington, where Ray was stationed in the Marine Corps. Ardis worked at Puget Sound Naval Hospital during the remainder of Ray’s time in the service. They moved back to South Dakota and Ardis worked at Sacred Heart Hospital. She then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota, and received her Bachelor of Nursing in 1976 and later finished her Master’s Degree in 1985. She then worked at the Human Services Center in Yankton until her retirement.
Ardis loved her work as a nurse and, after she retired, she enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Yankton, where she served on various church committees and United Methodist Women offices. She also worked for many years with programs for the developmentally disabled.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelly Jansen of Yankton, South Dakota; daughter-in-law, Billie Henderson of Yankton; six grandchildren: Leanne (Matthew) Holitza, James (Heather) Henderson, Ryan (Amelia) Henderson, Cody Siecke, Stuart Siecke and Mallory Jansen; five great-grandsons: Mason Holitza, Jack Holitza, Kaden Sage, Braxton Sage and Blake Henderson; four great-granddaughters, Cali Siecke, Cambri Siecke, Sariyah Jansen and Riley Jansen; and one sister: Mary Lou (Ray) Bucklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; son, Michael Henderson; three sisters: Lorraine (Allan) Bjordal, Reta (Russell) Polley and Leta (Francis) Hansen.
