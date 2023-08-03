Dickie Jones-Kee

Dickie Jones-Kee

Dickie Lee Jones-Kee, 71, of Vermillion, SD passed away quietly at the Sister James Care Center in Yankton early on July 12, 2023.

There will be a visitation on Monday, August 7, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton.