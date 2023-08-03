Dickie Jones-Kee

Dickie Lee Jones-Kee, 71, of Vermillion, SD passed away quietly at the Sister James Care Center in Yankton early on July 12, 2023.
There will be a visitation on Monday, August 7, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory in Yankton. Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Dickie was born on May 8, 1952, in La Crosse, WI to Darrell John and Darlene Edna (Grimes) Mickschl. She grew up in northern Wisconsin and attended J. E. Murphy High School in Hurley, WI.
After high school, she married and started a family with William H. Jones in 1968 in Ironwood, Michigan. Dickie and William went on to have two children, Sharon Lee Jones and Kenneth Carl Jones. The family moved to Connecticut in 1979.
Dickie met her second husband, Alva Leon Kee, in Hartford, CT. They were together for 14 years before they married in 1996 in Hartford, CT. They moved to Mitchell, SD, after they married; Alva is originally from Aberdeen, SD.
While living in Mitchell, SD, Dickie attended Dakota Wesleyan University majoring in Art (painting) which she had a lifelong love of doing along with crafting.
She is survived by her husband Alva Kee, her children Sharon Jones and Kenneth Jones, their father William H. Jones, her grandchildren Christopher Lee Jones, Joshua Thomas Westhause, Alyssa Marie Barrett, Gavin Carl Jones, Evan Glynn Jones, Quientin Hamilton Jones and her brother Darrell Ray (Norma) Mickschl.
Dickey was preceded in death by her parents Darrell John and Darlene Mickschl.
