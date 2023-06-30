Joanne Magorien-Dreesen

Joanne Ruth Magorien-Dreesen, age 85, of Dakota Dunes and formerly of Yankton, SD, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Holy Spirit Nursing Home, Sioux City, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Thi Pham officiating. The burial will be in the Mission Hill Cemetery, Mission Hill, SD. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Joanne Ruth Magorien was born September 29,1937, at Sacred Heart hospital in Yankton, SD, to parents Raymond Lyle Magorien and Marie Harriet Westlund Magorien.
Joanne grew up on the family farm in Yankton, SD. She loved sharing her fond memories of the chores on the farm and learning many secret family recipes. She always loved spending time in the kitchen. Joanne enjoyed entertaining and showing off her cooking skills.
Joanne received her education through the Yankton County school district (rural K-8 Gayville High School). She received her Junior Elementary degree from Wayne State teaching college. She received her B.S. from Chadron State College.
Joanne taught for 34 years at Coleridge, NE; Alliance, NE; Independence, MO; and Hastings, NE. Joanne received many teaching awards over the years but was most proud of receiving the teacher of the year at Hastings.
Joanne was married December 29, 1958, to Ron E. Dreesen in Yankton, SD. Joanne and Ron traveled the world and had many adventures. They enjoyed fishing and hunting together. Joanne and Ron were very proud of their only son, Jeffrey Todd Dreesen. Joanne had one granddaughter, Monica, whom she thought the world of, and was so very proud of all her accomplishments and the young woman she had become.
Joanne’s passion lied in giving back to her community. She volunteered her time to religious education summer Bible school, Community St. Vincent DePaul Pantry, Nebraska Future Problem Solvers, Vietnamese Crosier Immigrant Program, Audubon Society/Crane Trust, and Alpha Delta Kappa.
Joanne is survived by her sisters Linda Luken, Lois Hogate; granddaughter Monica Dreesen; and many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.
Joanne was preceded in death by parents Raymond Lyle Magorien and Marie Harriet Westlund Magorien, husband Ronald E. Dreesen, Son Jeffrey Todd Dreesen, sisters Ilene Hamburg, Janet Hellen Shuff, Margret Sylvia Magorien, Mary Ann Magorien, and brother Lyle Magorien.
