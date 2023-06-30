Joanne Magorien-Dreesen

Joanne Magorien-Dreesen

Joanne Ruth Magorien-Dreesen, age 85, of Dakota Dunes and formerly of Yankton, SD, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Holy Spirit Nursing Home, Sioux City, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Thi Pham officiating. The burial will be in the Mission Hill Cemetery, Mission Hill, SD. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.