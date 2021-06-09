Louise Pierret, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home.
A Memorial Mass is 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 20121 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are all her grandchildren.
Louise was born March 23, 1940 in Pipestone, Minnesota to Florent and Germaine (Wieme) DeVriend. She grew up in Pipestone and graduated from Pipestone High School. On February 1, 1960, Louise married Jerome Pierret at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Pipestone. After their marriage, they lived in Mitchell, SD where Louise was a credit manager for Sears-Roebuck. In 1968, they moved to Rugby, ND and she became active with the Catholic Daughters and Mrs. Jaycees. They lived in Rugby for six years and then moved to Yankton in 1974. After all the children were in school, Louise started working at the Yankton Medical Clinic and then Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in the business office. She was the Golden Care Plus Manager and was later promoted to the Credit Manager, retiring in 1998. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church where she also served as an EME. Louise was very involved with Marriage Encounter and worked with many engaged couples helping them prepare for marriage. Louise was also active in the Women’s Club in Yankton. Jerry and Louise loved traveling in their RV, visiting family and enjoying the beauty of our country from Florida to Washington. She was a very dedicated and loyal friend and loved the company of her dog, CeeCee. Louise enjoyed playing cards and dominos and was a front row supporter of all her grandchildren’s activities.
Louise is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerome Pierret of Yankton; five children: Daniel (Jodi) Pierret of Wichita, KS, Sue (Randy) Fields of Gayville, SD, Nancy (Karl) Schenk of Mission Hill, SD, David (Becky) Pierret of Winona, MN, and Christopher (Vicki) Pierret of Rochester, MN; 12 grandchildren: Kory (Olivia) Pierret, Tanner Pierret, Abby (Casey) Kustak, Ben Sonichsen, Amanda Fields, Alex Fields, Meghan (Ian) Grassel, Karl Schenk Jr, Kyra Schenk, Erika Schenk, Lucas Pierret and Simon Pierret; three great grandchildren: Beckett and Penelope Kustak, and Theodore Grassel; and many nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Georgie Novak, Mary Ann Haupert, and Adeline Ferguson; and a niece, Terry Carlson.
The family would prefer memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 Capital St, Yankton, SD 57078 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
June 10, 2021
