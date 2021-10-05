Wanda Schumacher
Wanda L. Schumacher age 80 of Hartington, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Joseph D. Wisnieski, Joseph A. Wisnieski, Benjamin Kuehn, Aaron Brown, Chandler McCurdy, and Jody Jensen.
Wanda L. Schumacher, the daughter of Paul & Tena (Peterson) Norris, was born on April 28, 1941 in Pierce County, NE. She was baptized and confirmed in the Stark Valley Methodist Church south of Plainview, NE. She attended District 9, a rural school south of Plainview through the 8th grade, and graduated from Plainview High School in 1958. That summer after graduation, and for the next two summers, she attended Wayne State Teacher’s College. She taught for three years at District 66 in Antelope County beginning at the age of 17. On August 25, 1959, she and Robert “Bob” Schumacher were united in marriage at Stark Valley Methodist Church. Wanda became a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview on April 10, 1961. Wanda & Bob are the parents of three children: Beth, Michael & Rhonda.
In 1963, Bob & Wanda, along with friends, Eugene & Barbara Young, bought the Ski Hi Drive Inn on the west edge of Plainview. They owned & operated it together for two years when they sold out to the Youngs. Wanda continued working for them that following year before Bob’s job with Kansas Nebraska Natural Gas Co. took them to Atkinson, NE for 3 1/2 years. In January of 1970, they were transferred to Hartington, NE, where they spent the rest of their lives. Wanda worked for a short time with the residents of the Hartington Nursing Home doing craft projects. Then she was approached by Pastor Kenneth Franzen about working as the office secretary of Trinity Lutheran Church. After much thought & prayer, she decided to give it a try. She found she enjoyed the work and the people of the congregation very much so continued it for 26 years before retiring in the fall of 1997. Her husband retired in 1995, and together they took many trips driving vehicles for Pearson Motor Co. of Hartington.
The two of them had a passion for their family, especially their grandchildren & great grandchildren. They rarely missed an event that they were involved in.
Wanda was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was active in its Women of the ELCA organization. In her earlier years, she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and served a term on the Church Council. Wanda also enjoyed her Bridge Club partners for many years.
She is survived by her three children and spouses: Beth (Joe) Wisnieski of Schuyler, NE; Mike (Cindy) Schumacher of Holdrege, NE; Rhonda (Jody) Jensen of Morse Bluff, NE. Eight Grandchildren: Shelby Kuehn, Ben (Alyssa) Kuehn, Joe (Faith) Wisnieski, Morgan (Bri) Garcia, Ross (Amber) Schumacher, Aimee (Aaron) Brown, Megan Jensen, Kelsey (Chandler) McCurdy. Seven Great Grandchildren: Leighton, Ryker & Ruby Brown, Myles Lloyd, Walker McCurdy, JP Wisnieski & Saydee Denton. One sister, Anita (Darrell) Krei of Ankeny, IA; two brothers, Steve Norris of Plainview; & Donald (Teresa) Norris of Henderson, NE; sisters-in-law: Rosena Norris of Plainview; Eileen (Marvin) Vrooman of Blair, NE; Shirley Schumacher of Blue Springs, MO; Norma Schumacher of Red Oak, IA; Shirley Schumacher of Columbus, NE; one brother-in-law, Ross Steele of Norfolk, NE; many nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob, in August of 2016; two Grandsons, Josten & Robby Schumacher; one brother, Roger Norris; two sisters-in-law, Norma Steele & Carol Schumacher; five brothers-in-law, Rodger Schumacher, Allen Schumacher, Melvin Schumacher, Larry Schumacher & Willis Anderson; two nieces, Brenda Hazam & Lisa Schumacher.
