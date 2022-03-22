Raymond J. Pinkelman, age 71, of Yankton, South Dakota, died after a battle with cancer on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Deacon Sylvan Thoene officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James, Nebraska.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and video tribute at 7:00 p.m.
Raymond was born on July 7, 1950, with his twin brother, Ronald, to Leonard and Mary Marjorie (Day) Pinkelman. He grew up in the St. James and Wynot area and graduated in 1970 from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, NE. Raymond married Cynthia Dangel on April 27, 1974. They later divorced after 40 years and have continued to be friends until the end. Farming was Raymond’s life. He worked for Gregory Pinkelman for 30 years and then took over farming the homeplace. Raymond continued farming until around 2006 when his health forced him to retire. He then moved to Yankton. Raymond was a member of St. Philip and James Parish, Sacred Heart Parish in Wynot and finally at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Raymond loved his family and friends and always enjoyed visiting with everyone. He loved animals, especially the cats and dogs which his family had. He also enjoyed watching Westerns. Raymond was always willing to help others, living life the way he wanted, and not worrying about what people thought!
Raymond is survived by three daughters: Jennifer Pinkelman of Yankton, Teresa Burgi of Yankton, and Erin (Mike) Tjeerdsma of Wyoming, MN; one son, Christopher Pinkelman of Yankton; six grandchildren: Hunter, Carson and Kaleb Burgi, Taylor, Deven and Shelby Tjeerdsma; sister, Carol (Harold) Goeden of Wells, MN; brother-in-law, John Gatzemeyer of Newcastle, NE; ex-wife, Cynthia Pinkelman of Yankton; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family, cousins and friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Gerald, Martin and Ron Pinkelman; sister, Alice Gatzemeyer, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
