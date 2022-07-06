Pamela Kuchta Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nov. 12, 1946-July 3, 2022Pamela J. Kuchta, 75, of Sioux Falls, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Heartland Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Sioux Falls.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to St. Katharine’s in her memory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bdrm. $475. Scotland, SD. Free utilities. Pets Allowed. Remodeled. 605-464-0872 $475 Updated 5 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs OPERATORS - Great Plains Processing Jul 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOne Injured In Rollover Near VerdigreYankton Native’s Journey Brings Him HomeAshley SmithArea Parishes See Changes In Priest AssignmentsMoving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park PondWoman Rescued From Ledge Below Discovery BridgeSD Supreme Court Upholds Barratry Claim Against CountyStill Up For DiscussionGary JerkeStanley ‘Stan’ Schulz Images CommentedUvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: Priorities (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)The Test And The Cure (14)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: Gun Ruling (10)Letter: American Innovation (10)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Pride Parade (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
