Nov. 12, 1946-July 3, 2022

Pamela J. Kuchta, 75, of Sioux Falls, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Heartland Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to St. Katharine’s in her memory.