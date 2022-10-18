Harold Tjeerdsma

Harold Tjeerdsma, age 79 of Yankton, SD passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

A private family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, Springfield, SD. Family will be present following the private service in the basement of the Springfield Emmanuel Reformed Church. Please join the family for a time of visitation and sharing of memories of Harold.