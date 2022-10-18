Harold Tjeerdsma, age 79 of Yankton, SD passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A private family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, Springfield, SD. Family will be present following the private service in the basement of the Springfield Emmanuel Reformed Church. Please join the family for a time of visitation and sharing of memories of Harold.
Harold Gene Tjeerdsma was born to John and Agnes (Schatanus) Tjeerdsma on November 21st, 1942, at Avon, SD. Harold was baptized as an infant and joined the Emmanual Reformed Church in Springfield as a youth. Harold married Arlis Sietsma on April 5th, 1963, at Emmanual Reformed Church. Three children were born to this union, Cindy (John Jochims), Gregory and Rodney (Cindy Knutson).
Harold worked for Jim Tolsma running his grinder, drove a milk truck and then started farming in 1962. He continued to farm until he retired in 2015. Harold had a passion for farm auctions and buying/selling machinery. Harold enjoyed his family time and going to coffee each morning with his coffee group.
Happy to share his life is his wife, Arlis; 3 children; 3 grandchildren, Kristofer Tjeerdsma, Daniel Jochims and Kayla (Kevin) Hyronimus; 3 great-grandchildren, Jace, Bentley, Brylee Tjeerdsma and “baby on the way” Hyronimus; sisters, Sylvia Coulson and Frances Palsma; brother, Robert Tjeerdsma, brother-in-law, Roger Sietsma and wife Lois.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; brother, Dale; sister-in-law Anita; brothers-in-law, John Palsma and Don Coulson and nephew, Mark.
Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Harold Tjeerdsma.
