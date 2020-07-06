Ted P. Mickelson, age 89 years and 364 days, of Yankton passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Yankton.
Private family memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the First United Methodist Church, Yankton, with Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Public burial of his cremated remains will be at approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, with Military Graveside Flag presentation will be provided by the South Dakota Army National Guard Reserve Honor Guard.
Livestreaming of Ted’s service and committal can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details.
