Linda Gorham

Linda Darlene Gorham, age 76, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.