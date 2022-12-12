Linda Gorham

Linda Darlene Gorham, age 76, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Linda Darlene Gorham was born June 15, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Russell and Viola (Mann) Taylor. She grew up in Sioux City, Iowa. She worked various jobs in Sioux City and married Terry Gorham on October 7, 1986. After their marriage, Linda worked at Palmer House Restaurant in Sioux City until they moved to Yankton, South Dakota. Linda worked at JoDean’s in Yankton for many years and then worked at Experience Works and finally in Adult Day Services at Avera Majestic Bluffs.
Linda enjoyed all types of music especially county music, crocheting, flowers, nature, her pets, but she mostly enjoyed going for rides with Terry on their motorcycle all over the country. Linda was a fighter and had a three-year battle with cancer. During that time, she never complained, never quit and fought bravely. She will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Gorham of Yankton, South Dakota; son, Eugene Mann of Yankton and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother, Butch Tomoson.
